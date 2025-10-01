Vigilant Eyes: Durga Idol Immersion Amid Rising Waters
Tight security measures are in place for the immersion of Goddess Durga idols across Jharkhand's East Singhbhum district. With rising water levels in Swarnarekha River, local divers have been mobilized. Deputy Commissioner Karn Satyarthi has coordinated preparations, urging community cooperation for the immersion processions.
- Country:
- India
Tight security measures are being implemented for the immersion of Goddess Durga idols at various river ghats throughout Jharkhand's East Singhbhum district this Thursday, according to an official statement.
In the steel city of Jamshedpur, local divers have been called into action due to rising water levels in the Swarnarekha River, where most idols will be submerged, an official confirmed on Wednesday.
Deputy Commissioner Karn Satyarthi conducted a meeting with community puja committee representatives to assess ongoing preparations for the immersion ceremony. With expectations of water release from Odisha's dam, Satyarthi emphasized coordinated efforts and adherence to designated procession routes. Over 250 licensed puja committees are set to participate in nationwide processions, immersing idols across river ghats including Kharkhai, Domuhani, and Swarnarekha.
- READ MORE ON:
- Durga
- Idol
- Immersion
- Jharkhand
- Security
- Swarnarekha
- River
- Divers
- Jamshedpur
- Satyarthi
ALSO READ
Tragic Boat Accident Claims 26 Lives on Niger River
High-Stakes Heist: Truck Driver Nabbed for iPhone Theft at IGI Airport
Germany Revamps Aviation Security to Combat Hybrid Threats
Europe Gathers in Copenhagen for Critical Security Talks Amidst Rising Tensions
Chhattisgarh to Host Landmark DGP-IGP Conference: Focus on Security and Strategy