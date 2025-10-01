Vigilant Eyes: Durga Idol Immersion Amid Rising Waters

Tight security measures are being implemented for the immersion of Goddess Durga idols at various river ghats throughout Jharkhand's East Singhbhum district this Thursday, according to an official statement.

In the steel city of Jamshedpur, local divers have been called into action due to rising water levels in the Swarnarekha River, where most idols will be submerged, an official confirmed on Wednesday.

Deputy Commissioner Karn Satyarthi conducted a meeting with community puja committee representatives to assess ongoing preparations for the immersion ceremony. With expectations of water release from Odisha's dam, Satyarthi emphasized coordinated efforts and adherence to designated procession routes. Over 250 licensed puja committees are set to participate in nationwide processions, immersing idols across river ghats including Kharkhai, Domuhani, and Swarnarekha.