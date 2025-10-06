Delhi's Diwali Dilemma: Green Firecrackers and Court Plea

The Delhi government is set to approach the Supreme Court, seeking permission to use certified green firecrackers during Diwali, Chief Minister Rekha Gupta announced on Monday. This initiative emerges as a strategy to balance tradition and environmental responsibilities.

While acknowledging Diwali as a crucial cultural event, the government reiterates its commitment to environmental protection. Gupta emphasizes that past bans on firecrackers have not effectively reduced pollution due to enforcement challenges and the lack of viable alternatives.

The government aims to allow the regulated use of green firecrackers, involving a public awareness campaign and deploying enforcement personnel. The Chief Minister is hopeful that this plan will align public sentiment with environmental conservation efforts.

(With inputs from agencies.)