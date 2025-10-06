Left Menu

Delhi's Diwali Dilemma: Green Firecrackers and Court Plea

The Delhi government plans to petition the Supreme Court to permit certified green firecrackers during Diwali, emphasizing a balance between tradition and environmental protection. The move seeks to satisfy cultural sentiments while adhering to pollution control measures, highlighting the complexities of regulatory enforcement and public cooperation in managing air pollution.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 06-10-2025 22:30 IST | Created: 06-10-2025 22:30 IST
Delhi's Diwali Dilemma: Green Firecrackers and Court Plea
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The Delhi government is set to approach the Supreme Court, seeking permission to use certified green firecrackers during Diwali, Chief Minister Rekha Gupta announced on Monday. This initiative emerges as a strategy to balance tradition and environmental responsibilities.

While acknowledging Diwali as a crucial cultural event, the government reiterates its commitment to environmental protection. Gupta emphasizes that past bans on firecrackers have not effectively reduced pollution due to enforcement challenges and the lack of viable alternatives.

The government aims to allow the regulated use of green firecrackers, involving a public awareness campaign and deploying enforcement personnel. The Chief Minister is hopeful that this plan will align public sentiment with environmental conservation efforts.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Tensions Escalate: Syrian Army Redeployment Sparks Clashes with SDF

Tensions Escalate: Syrian Army Redeployment Sparks Clashes with SDF

 Global
2
Trump Considers Pardon for Maxwell Amidst Political Turmoil

Trump Considers Pardon for Maxwell Amidst Political Turmoil

 Global
3
Legal Battle Unfolds Over Federal Troop Deployment in Chicago

Legal Battle Unfolds Over Federal Troop Deployment in Chicago

 Global
4
Diplomatic Dealings Derailed: U.S. Cuts Ties with Venezuela

Diplomatic Dealings Derailed: U.S. Cuts Ties with Venezuela

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

ADB Report 2025: Asia’s Steady Growth Amid Global Slowdown and Digital Transition

Guided Growth: The Role of Navigation Tech in Transforming Modern Agriculture

Managing Water Levels to Transform Drained Peatlands into Long-Term Carbon Sinks

Smarter AI Models Cut Costs and Boost Precision in Molecular Simulation Research

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025