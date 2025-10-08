Left Menu

Lights, Camera, Collaboration: Bollywood's UK Film Revival

UK Prime Minister Keir Starmer visited India, announcing a collaboration with Yash Raj Films to produce movies in the UK. This initiative aims to boost job creation, investment, and entertainment industry growth. The pact marks the 30th anniversary of 'Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge,' symbolizing enduring UK-India cinematic ties.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 08-10-2025 17:14 IST | Created: 08-10-2025 17:14 IST
Lights, Camera, Collaboration: Bollywood's UK Film Revival
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In a move set to bolster cinematic ties, UK Prime Minister Keir Starmer visited Yash Raj Films in Andheri, marking a landmark collaboration. This initiative will see major Indian production houses bringing their magic to UK locations, boosting job opportunities and cultural exchange.

Starmer was accompanied by a prominent delegation from the UK's film industry, including key figures from the British Film Institute and Pinewood Studios. His discussions with Indian producers focused on enhancing the content landscape globally, highlighting the mutual benefits of such partnerships.

The pact celebrates the 30th anniversary of the iconic film 'Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge' and aligns with the upcoming 20th anniversary of YRF Studios in India, reiterating the rich cinematic connections between the UK and India.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Kerala Court Challenges Federal Stance on Wayanad Loan Waivers

Kerala Court Challenges Federal Stance on Wayanad Loan Waivers

 India
2
New Vande Bharat Train Links Ernakulam to Bengaluru

New Vande Bharat Train Links Ernakulam to Bengaluru

 India
3
Regional Allies Oppose Trump's Bagram Base Ambitions

Regional Allies Oppose Trump's Bagram Base Ambitions

 Global
4
Trump Calls for Arrests Amid Controversial Troop Deployments

Trump Calls for Arrests Amid Controversial Troop Deployments

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Advanced Hybrid Deep Learning Model Enhances Reliability of Automobile Fraud Detection Systems

The Hidden Economy: Informal Entrepreneurs Driving Inclusive Growth and Innovation

Harnessing AI for Financial Stability: IMF and BIS Lead the Supervisory Revolution

Cutting to Stabilize: IMF Finds Spending Control Key to Reducing Debt Uncertainty

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025