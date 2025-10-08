Lights, Camera, Collaboration: Bollywood's UK Film Revival

In a move set to bolster cinematic ties, UK Prime Minister Keir Starmer visited Yash Raj Films in Andheri, marking a landmark collaboration. This initiative will see major Indian production houses bringing their magic to UK locations, boosting job opportunities and cultural exchange.

Starmer was accompanied by a prominent delegation from the UK's film industry, including key figures from the British Film Institute and Pinewood Studios. His discussions with Indian producers focused on enhancing the content landscape globally, highlighting the mutual benefits of such partnerships.

The pact celebrates the 30th anniversary of the iconic film 'Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge' and aligns with the upcoming 20th anniversary of YRF Studios in India, reiterating the rich cinematic connections between the UK and India.

(With inputs from agencies.)