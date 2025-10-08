Left Menu

Ginny and Georgia S4: Production Begins Amid Anticipation

Netflix has announced the start of production for the fourth season of the popular teen drama series 'Ginny and Georgia.' The series, which follows the lives of Georgia and her children, Ginny and Austin, promises more drama and excitement after the previous season's cliffhangers.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Los Angeles | Updated: 08-10-2025 17:55 IST | Created: 08-10-2025 17:55 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • United States

Netflix has officially announced that production for the fourth season of their popular teen drama series, 'Ginny and Georgia,' is underway. The announcement was made with an Instagram post that excitedly proclaimed, 'omgomg GINNY & GEORGIA S4 is now in production!'

The post featured a video message from Brianne Howey, who plays Georgia Miller, welcoming fans to the first day on set. Antonia Gentry, who plays Ginny, expressed enthusiasm about the new season's developments.

Following the previous season's dramatic conclusion, which left fans on edge with multiple cliffhangers, the upcoming season aims to explore more of the complex family dynamics and personal challenges the characters face. The series is created by Sarah Lampert and features a talented cast, including Diesel La Torraca, Jennifer Robertson, Felix Mallard, Sara Waisglass, Raymond Ablack, and Scott Porter.

(With inputs from agencies.)

