Ayodhya Celebrates Cultural Harmony with Unveiling of Saint-Musician Statues

Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, alongside Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, spearheaded a cultural celebration in Ayodhya, unveiling statues of renowned south Indian saint-musicians at Brihaspati Kund. The ceremony underscored the historical and cultural confluence between north and south India, celebrating the country's rich devotional heritage.

Sitharaman emphasized Ayodhya's significance, not just as a religious hub but as a representation of India's cultural essence. She highlighted the long-standing tradition of devotion to Lord Ram across southern states, exemplifying through practices observed during the month of Ashadha in Kerala.

Chief Minister Adityanath praised the integration of artistic craftsmanship and devotion, positioning Brihaspati Kund as a testament to Ayodhya's cultural legacy. The event concluded with reflections on the unity fostered through cultural and spiritual narratives, further solidifying Ayodhya's status as a center for spiritual and cultural revival.

(With inputs from agencies.)