Remembering the He-Man of India: Varinder Singh Ghuman's Legacy

Renowned bodybuilder and actor Varinder Singh Ghuman has died from a heart attack, his family confirmed on Thursday. Known for his towering presence, Ghuman was celebrated for his roles in several films and his commitment to fitness.

Ghuman's manager, Yadvinder Singh, revealed that Ghuman had visited a private hospital in Amritsar due to shoulder pain, only to suffer a heart attack later that evening. Politicians and fans have expressed their condolences, marking his death as a significant loss to the country.

Ghuman, who hailed from Gurdaspur, had an extensive career in bodybuilding, even clinching the Mr India title in 2009. He was also a noted figure in the Punjabi film industry, having appeared alongside icons like Salman Khan, and aimed to pursue a political role in the future.