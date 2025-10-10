Left Menu

Remembering the He-Man of India: Varinder Singh Ghuman's Legacy

Varinder Singh Ghuman, a renowned bodybuilder and actor from Punjab, passed away after a heart attack at 41. Known for his vegetarian lifestyle, Ghuman worked with Bollywood stars and won several bodybuilding accolades. His death is mourned by politicians and fans, marking an irreplaceable loss.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Chandigarh | Updated: 10-10-2025 00:21 IST | Created: 10-10-2025 00:21 IST
  • India

Renowned bodybuilder and actor Varinder Singh Ghuman has died from a heart attack, his family confirmed on Thursday. Known for his towering presence, Ghuman was celebrated for his roles in several films and his commitment to fitness.

Ghuman's manager, Yadvinder Singh, revealed that Ghuman had visited a private hospital in Amritsar due to shoulder pain, only to suffer a heart attack later that evening. Politicians and fans have expressed their condolences, marking his death as a significant loss to the country.

Ghuman, who hailed from Gurdaspur, had an extensive career in bodybuilding, even clinching the Mr India title in 2009. He was also a noted figure in the Punjabi film industry, having appeared alongside icons like Salman Khan, and aimed to pursue a political role in the future.

