MLA Urges Decency in Celebrity Inaugurations

CPI(M) MLA U Prathibha has voiced her concerns over the contemporary trend of inviting scantily clad film stars to public inaugurations. During the 34th anniversary celebrations of the Eruva Nalanda Arts and Cultural Forum Library, Prathibha expressed frustration with society's obsession toward cinema actors.

She referred to this trend as a 'new culture' and noted the public's prevalent fascination with the practice in Kerala. Prathibha called for a change, insisting that film stars attending inaugurations should adhere to a standard of decency in their attire.

Prathibha emphasized that her remarks were not intended as moral policing, acknowledging individual freedom in clothing choices, while highlighting the necessity for propriety in public appearances. She also criticized the nature of modern TV reality shows, which often nurture a culture of commentary on personal attire.

(With inputs from agencies.)