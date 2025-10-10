Left Menu

Unleashing 'Storm': Hrithik Roshan Ventures Into Streaming Production

Prime Video has announced a thrilling new series titled 'Storm', produced by Hrithik Roshan and his HRX Films. The series, set in Mumbai, is created by Ajitpal Singh and features an ensemble cast. It marks Hrithik's debut in streaming production, with a narrative aimed for global audiences.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 10-10-2025 14:20 IST | Created: 10-10-2025 14:20 IST
Unleashing 'Storm': Hrithik Roshan Ventures Into Streaming Production
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Streaming giant Prime Video has revealed its forthcoming original thriller series tentatively titled 'Storm', masterminded by Bollywood superstar Hrithik Roshan and his production banner HRX Films.

Set against the dynamic backdrop of Mumbai, 'Storm' is created and directed by acclaimed filmmaker Ajitpal Singh, known for his success with 'Tabbar'. The series promises a story of secrets and survival, featuring a formidable ensemble cast, including actors Parvathy Thiruvothu, Alaya F, and Saba Azad.

Hrithik Roshan, stepping into the streaming production arena for the first time, expressed excitement about the project's global potential, highlighting the intricate storytelling and talented cast. This series underscores Prime Video's commitment to bring diverse narratives to viewers worldwide, as noted by Gaurav Gandhi, Vice President of Prime Video in APAC & MENA.

TRENDING

1
Man Linked to Gruesome Mysuru Dasara Rape-Murder Nabbed After Police Action

Man Linked to Gruesome Mysuru Dasara Rape-Murder Nabbed After Police Action

 India
2
Levi Strauss Shares Drop Amid Tariff Challenges

Levi Strauss Shares Drop Amid Tariff Challenges

 Global
3
Noah Holdings Leads the Way in Global Wealth Management at GEF 2025

Noah Holdings Leads the Way in Global Wealth Management at GEF 2025

 United States
4
Streamlining ALPG Registration: The Roadblock to Clean Transport in Tamil Nadu

Streamlining ALPG Registration: The Roadblock to Clean Transport in Tamil Na...

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Global South users harness digital platforms for aspiration and collective safety

Welfare-oriented economies outperform market-driven peers in OECD green growth race

MedLog protocol to bring transparency and oversight to AI in healthcare

AI governance gaps threaten trust and fairness in academic institutions

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025