Unleashing 'Storm': Hrithik Roshan Ventures Into Streaming Production
Prime Video has announced a thrilling new series titled 'Storm', produced by Hrithik Roshan and his HRX Films. The series, set in Mumbai, is created by Ajitpal Singh and features an ensemble cast. It marks Hrithik's debut in streaming production, with a narrative aimed for global audiences.
Streaming giant Prime Video has revealed its forthcoming original thriller series tentatively titled 'Storm', masterminded by Bollywood superstar Hrithik Roshan and his production banner HRX Films.
Set against the dynamic backdrop of Mumbai, 'Storm' is created and directed by acclaimed filmmaker Ajitpal Singh, known for his success with 'Tabbar'. The series promises a story of secrets and survival, featuring a formidable ensemble cast, including actors Parvathy Thiruvothu, Alaya F, and Saba Azad.
Hrithik Roshan, stepping into the streaming production arena for the first time, expressed excitement about the project's global potential, highlighting the intricate storytelling and talented cast. This series underscores Prime Video's commitment to bring diverse narratives to viewers worldwide, as noted by Gaurav Gandhi, Vice President of Prime Video in APAC & MENA.
