Melodic Tribute: Honoring Lata Mangeshkar's Enduring Legacy

The immortal legacy of Lata Mangeshkar, fondly known as Didi, was celebrated on her 96th birth anniversary at the Didi Puraskaar Presentation Ceremony in Pune's Yashwantrao Chavan Natyagruha.

Organized by Shirish Theatre, the event saw cultural luminaries gather to honor her contributions to Indian music. The prestigious Didi Puraskaar was awarded to renowned vocalist Madhura Datar by Ashish Shelar, highlighting her role in upholding Lata's lasting legacy.

Lata's brother, Pt. Hridaynath Mangeshkar, shared cherished memories, while dignitaries emphasized her timeless influence. Performances by Madhura Datar and others paid tribute to India's 'Nightingale', ensuring her voice resonates through generations.

(With inputs from agencies.)