Mohan Bhagwat's Influential Ahmedabad Visit

RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat is set to visit Ahmedabad for three days, addressing functionaries and delivering talks at key venues in the city. His itinerary includes visiting the Preksha Vishva Bharti Dhyan Kendra and meeting spiritual leader Acharya Mahashramanji. Bhagwat's visit concludes on Thursday.

Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) chief Mohan Bhagwat is embarking on an important three-day visit to Ahmedabad, Gujarat, starting Tuesday, according to a statement from the organization. Bhagwat's arrival is highly anticipated by regional RSS functionaries.

On Wednesday, Bhagwat will engage in a significant visit to the Preksha Vishva Bharti Dhyan Kendra in Koba. There, he is slated to meet with eminent spiritual leader Acharya Mahashramanji and deliver an address to gathered attendees, emphasizing the RSS's continued influence in the region.

His trip marks a significant engagement in the local spiritual and socio-cultural discourse, ending with his departure from the city on Thursday. The event highlights Bhagwat's ongoing efforts to connect with grassroots leaders and spiritual communities across India.

