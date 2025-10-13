Left Menu

Taylor Swift's Eras Tour: A Behind-the-Scenes Journey on Disney+

Pop icon Taylor Swift is set to release a concert film and a six-part documentary series on Disney+, highlighting her record-breaking Eras Tour. The series will capture the final tour performance and provide exclusive behind-the-scenes insights, aimed at attracting new subscribers to the platform.

Taylor Swift

Pop sensation Taylor Swift is set to unveil a concert film and a six-part documentary series chronicling her record-breaking Eras Tour on Disney+ on December 12, she announced on Monday. The streaming giant, Disney+, previously hosted an earlier version of the Eras Tour film, and is now enhancing its partnership with Swift to draw from her massive global fan base and exclusive live performances in a bid to boost subscriber numbers in a competitive streaming market.

In an announcement on social media platform X, Swift revealed 'The Eras Tour | The Final Show,' showcasing the full performance from her Vancouver tour stop, including live renditions from her album 'The Tortured Poets Department.' Additionally, Disney+ will debut a six-part docuseries titled 'The End of an Era,' providing a behind-the-scenes look into what Swift describes as 'the most important and intense chapter' of her career. The series episodes will release in pairs, dropping on December 12, 19, and 26.

Her Eras Tour, which began in March 2023 and spanned Swift's two-decade catalog, emerged as the highest-grossing tour in history, surpassing $2 billion in ticket sales. The previous rendition, 'Taylor Swift: The Eras Tour,' launched in movie theaters last year, stands as the highest-grossing concert film to date. Swift, a 14-time Grammy award winner, made headlines again with her recent album 'The Life of a Showgirl,' which debuted as the highest-selling album during its first week in the modern era, according to Billboard and data from Luminate.

(With inputs from agencies.)

