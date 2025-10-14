Mythik Taps Gunjan Bhow for Global Advisory Board

Mythik, an emerging global entertainment powerhouse with tech-driven ambitions, has appointed Gunjan Bhow, a veteran of the technology and media industries, to its Global Advisory Board. Bhow, renowned for his strategic roles at Disney+ and Amazon, joins notable leaders from SoftBank, Disney, Marvel, and Crunchyroll.

Gunjan Bhow's impressive career includes spearheading digital strategies at major firms. At Disney, he was instrumental in the global success of Disney+ and other platforms. His prior roles at Amazon saw him revolutionizing products like Fire TV and Prime Video, focusing on subscription-based models.

Currently, Bhow provides governance expertise to the BBC and Wide Open West. His appointment signals Mythik's intent to harness Eastern mythology using cutting-edge tech, with support from industry stalwarts like Alok Sama and Nick Van Dyk, furthering its mission to redefine global storytelling.

(With inputs from agencies.)