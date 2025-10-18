Left Menu

Sabarimala Temple gets new 'melsanthi'

PTI | Pathanamthitta | Updated: 18-10-2025 10:46 IST | Created: 18-10-2025 10:46 IST
With the annual Mandalam-Makaravilakku pilgrimage season just weeks away, Prasad E D from Thrissur was selected on Saturday as the new 'melsanthi' (chief priest) of the famed Sabarimala Lord Ayyappa temple here.

Manu Namboothiri M G, a native of Mayyanadu in Kollam district, was chosen as the melsanthi of Malikappuram shrine, situated just 100 meters away from Lord Ayyappa temple.

The selection was made through a traditional draw after the 'Ushapooj' (morning prayer) at hill temple which was opened for the 'thulam' month poojas on Friday, Travancore Devaswom Board sources here said.

TDB is the body which manages several temples in the state, including Sabarimala.

Hailing from Chalakudy in Thrissur, Prasad has been serving as a priest in Areswaram Dharmasastha Temple for the past three years.

Speaking to a TV channel, he expressed happiness over his selection as the chief priest at the Lord Ayyappa temple.

An ardent Ayyappa devotee, Prasad said he would like to reach the shrine at the earliest.

''I am very happy. Words fail to express my happiness. I cannot ask for anything more,'' the priest added.

The draw was conducted by two children from the Pandalam royal family in the presence of Travancore Devaswom Board (TDB) officials.

Meanwhile, Sabarimala is witnessing a heavy rush of pilgrims since it was opened on Friday evening.

The visit of President Draupadi Murmu to the shrine is scheduled for October 22, sources added.

