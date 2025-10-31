Bridging Traditions: Uniting India from Kashi to Tamil Nadu
Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath emphasized India's cultural unity during the inauguration of an inn in Kashi. He highlighted shared traditions from north to south India and the efforts to restore cultural respect under PM Modi's leadership, including historical and developmental initiatives in Kashi.
- India
Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath emphasized India's cultural unity during the inauguration of a dharamshala in Kashi, highlighting shared traditions from the Ganga to the Kaveri.
Adityanath noted the role of sacred sites in Kashi and Tamil Nadu, discussing the impact of historical figures like Adi Shankaracharya in uniting India's cultural spirit.
The Chief Minister praised Prime Minister Narendra Modi's leadership in promoting cultural heritage and modern development in Kashi, pointing to ongoing projects and improved infrastructure.
