Bridging Traditions: Uniting India from Kashi to Tamil Nadu

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath emphasized India's cultural unity during the inauguration of a dharamshala in Kashi, highlighting shared traditions from the Ganga to the Kaveri.

Adityanath noted the role of sacred sites in Kashi and Tamil Nadu, discussing the impact of historical figures like Adi Shankaracharya in uniting India's cultural spirit.

The Chief Minister praised Prime Minister Narendra Modi's leadership in promoting cultural heritage and modern development in Kashi, pointing to ongoing projects and improved infrastructure.

(With inputs from agencies.)