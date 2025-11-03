Nobel Laureates Set Sights on India's Catalyst for Innovation
The Nobel Prize Dialogue in India 2025 convened Nobel laureates, scientists, and students to discuss a sustainable and inclusive future. Key themes included the role of knowledge, creativity, and youth empowerment. Notable speakers emphasized India's potential in science and innovation, with future events planned in Mumbai.
- Country:
- India
At the Nobel Prize Dialogue India 2025, held at the Indian Institute of Science, Nobel laureates joined forces with leading scientists and students to discuss critical ideas shaping a better tomorrow.
The event, under the theme 'The Future We Want', highlighted the importance of investment in knowledge and creativity to foster an inclusive, sustainable future. Nobel Laureate David Macmillan spoke passionately about organocatalysis, suggesting it could play a crucial role in solving climate change.
The dialogue emphasized India's burgeoning confidence as a leader in innovation. Tata Trusts CEO Siddharth Sharma underscored their commitment to empowering youth and fostering ecosystems for innovation, with further discussions planned in Mumbai to delve into philanthropy and institution-building.
ALSO READ
Assam's Dairy and Livestock Conclave Sparks Path to Sustainability
VP Radhakrishnan Praises Coir Exporters, Calls for Global Branding of Indian Coir as a Symbol of Sustainability
PM Modi Unveils ₹1 Lakh Crore R&D Scheme at Emerging Science and Innovation Conclave
RMZ Commended for Excellence in Sustainability with GRESB Ratings
India's Drive to Become a Science and Technology Powerhouse