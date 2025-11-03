Left Menu

Nobel Laureates Set Sights on India's Catalyst for Innovation

The Nobel Prize Dialogue in India 2025 convened Nobel laureates, scientists, and students to discuss a sustainable and inclusive future. Key themes included the role of knowledge, creativity, and youth empowerment. Notable speakers emphasized India's potential in science and innovation, with future events planned in Mumbai.

Bengaluru | Updated: 03-11-2025 22:15 IST
  India
  • India

At the Nobel Prize Dialogue India 2025, held at the Indian Institute of Science, Nobel laureates joined forces with leading scientists and students to discuss critical ideas shaping a better tomorrow.

The event, under the theme 'The Future We Want', highlighted the importance of investment in knowledge and creativity to foster an inclusive, sustainable future. Nobel Laureate David Macmillan spoke passionately about organocatalysis, suggesting it could play a crucial role in solving climate change.

The dialogue emphasized India's burgeoning confidence as a leader in innovation. Tata Trusts CEO Siddharth Sharma underscored their commitment to empowering youth and fostering ecosystems for innovation, with further discussions planned in Mumbai to delve into philanthropy and institution-building.

