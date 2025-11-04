Left Menu

Exploring History Virtually: The 3D Tour of Nainital's Raj Bhavan

President Droupadi Murmu launched a 3D virtual tour of Raj Bhavan in Nainital to celebrate its 125th anniversary. The virtual tour showcases the British-era building's architecture and significance. The initiative aligns with 'Digital India', combining history preservation with modern technology.

This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
In a ceremony commemorating the 125th anniversary of Raj Bhavan's construction, President Droupadi Murmu unveiled a 3D virtual tour of the Nainital estate on Monday. The virtual tour, accessible on the Raj Bhavan's official website, invites visitors to explore the architectural and historical significance of the British-era building.

Highlighting the importance of such initiatives, President Murmu drew parallels between the Rashtrapati Bhavan and state Raj Bhavans as symbols of India's democratic and constitutional framework. The president expressed confidence in the leadership of the governor and predicted continued development for Uttarakhand.

Governor Lt General (Retired) Gurmeet Singh, speaking at the event, praised the project as an exemplary representation of 'Digital India', showcasing how technology can preserve culture and heritage. The ceremony was attended by Uttarakhand Chief Justice G Narendra and state cabinet minister Dhan Singh Rawat.

