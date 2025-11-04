Marrakech International Film Festival Honours Cinema Icons: Del Toro, Foster, Raouya, and Fahmi

The 22nd Marrakech International Film Festival is set to pay tribute to Oscar winners Guillermo del Toro and Jodie Foster, as well as notable Arab actors Raouya and Hussein Fahmi, for their remarkable impact on global cinema. The festival, which will take place from November 28 to December 6, highlights how these artists embody cinema's ability to unite and inspire, as reported by The Hollywood Reporter.

Jodie Foster, celebrated for her roles in The Accused and The Silence of the Lambs, is being honored for an illustrious career that spans over fifty years. She expressed her enthusiasm for visiting Morocco, describing it as an opportunity to explore Marrakech's beauty while celebrating the art of film. Foster also plans to introduce her French film, 'Vie Privee' (A Private Life), at the festival. Acclaimed director Guillermo del Toro, known for masterpieces like Pan's Labyrinth and The Shape of Water, will also be celebrated. He eagerly anticipates presenting his new Netflix project, Frankenstein, to festival-goers.

The festival will further recognize distinguished figures in Arab cinema, Moroccan actress Raouya and Egyptian icon Hussein Fahmi. Raouya, celebrated for her work across film, TV, and theater, expressed profound gratitude toward her country's event. Similarly, Hussein Fahmi, with over 100 films to his credit, will be honored, acknowledging the special bond he shares with Marrakech, where one of his early works was filmed.

Since its inception in 2001 under the endorsement of King Mohammed VI, the Marrakech International Film Festival has consistently served as a vital forum for celebrating cinematic achievements and fostering cultural dialogue among filmmakers worldwide, per The Hollywood Reporter. (ANI)

(With inputs from agencies.)