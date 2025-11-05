Left Menu

Maharashtra Kicks Off Vande Mataram 150th Anniversary Celebrations

The Maharashtra government is launching a year-long celebration for the 150th anniversary of 'Vande Mataram'. The event is marked by mass recitations and cultural programs, and Prime Minister Modi has called for nationwide participation. Schools are directed to sing the full version of the song.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 05-11-2025 18:47 IST | Created: 05-11-2025 18:47 IST
Maharashtra Kicks Off Vande Mataram 150th Anniversary Celebrations
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The Maharashtra government is set to inaugurate the 150th anniversary celebrations of 'Vande Mataram' with a mass recitation at Mantralaya on Friday. Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis is expected to grace the occasion, which will be hosted at the Trimurti atrium within the state secretariat.

The celebrations, termed as 'Sardh Shatabdi Mahotsav', will run for an entire year across the state. Skill Development and Entrepreneurship Minister Mangal Prabhat Lodha emphasized the song's historical significance, noting its role in the freedom struggle as a symbol of patriotism.

Events are being organized at both the state and taluka levels, including essay competitions, exhibitions, seminars, and cultural functions, under the guidance of the Skill Development Department. Prime Minister Narendra Modi has urged the nation to honor the 150th year of the national song with events countrywide.

TRENDING

1
Dancing Through Gravity: An Astronaut's Tale from ISS

Dancing Through Gravity: An Astronaut's Tale from ISS

 India
2
Emirates NBD's Landmark Acquisition: Transforming India's Banking Landscape

Emirates NBD's Landmark Acquisition: Transforming India's Banking Landscape

 India
3
Lula Faces Political Heat Amid Brazil's Deadliest Police Raid

Lula Faces Political Heat Amid Brazil's Deadliest Police Raid

 Global
4
Tragic Road Accident in Haryana: Family of Four Killed

Tragic Road Accident in Haryana: Family of Four Killed

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How digital integration reinforces resilience in high-risk economies

AI literacy deficit threatens digital readiness in schools

Digital overload threatens youth well-being as Europe confronts online fatigue

AI misalignment could derail next-generation drug discovery

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025