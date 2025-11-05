Maharashtra Kicks Off Vande Mataram 150th Anniversary Celebrations

The Maharashtra government is set to inaugurate the 150th anniversary celebrations of 'Vande Mataram' with a mass recitation at Mantralaya on Friday. Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis is expected to grace the occasion, which will be hosted at the Trimurti atrium within the state secretariat.

The celebrations, termed as 'Sardh Shatabdi Mahotsav', will run for an entire year across the state. Skill Development and Entrepreneurship Minister Mangal Prabhat Lodha emphasized the song's historical significance, noting its role in the freedom struggle as a symbol of patriotism.

Events are being organized at both the state and taluka levels, including essay competitions, exhibitions, seminars, and cultural functions, under the guidance of the Skill Development Department. Prime Minister Narendra Modi has urged the nation to honor the 150th year of the national song with events countrywide.