Freedom of the Stage: Amol Palekar's Fight Against Pre-Censorship

After a decade-long wait, the Bombay High Court agreed on Thursday to hear actor Amol Palekar's petition advocating for the protection of artistic freedom in theater. Filed in 2016, Palekar's plea challenges existing rules requiring pre-censorship of play scripts, arguing they infringe upon artistic expression and fundamental rights.

Palekar's counsel, Anil Anturkar, has urged the court to address this longstanding issue, emphasizing the actor's age and desire for resolution. Notably, the petition addresses provisions under the Bombay Police Act that allow the police to enforce pre-censorship in the interest of public order and decency.

The legal battle spotlights contrasting regulations, as contemporary shows and series on OTT platforms escape similar scrutiny. As the Court prepares for a December hearing, Palekar's fight underscores a broader debate on creative freedoms within India's theater community.

