Left Menu

Freedom of the Stage: Amol Palekar's Fight Against Pre-Censorship

Actor Amol Palekar seeks to challenge the Bombay High Court's pre-censorship mandate on play scripts. He claims it infringes on artistic freedom and violates fundamental rights. The court will finally hear his 2016 petition in December, potentially setting a precedent for artistic expression in theater.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 06-11-2025 18:11 IST | Created: 06-11-2025 18:11 IST
Freedom of the Stage: Amol Palekar's Fight Against Pre-Censorship
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

After a decade-long wait, the Bombay High Court agreed on Thursday to hear actor Amol Palekar's petition advocating for the protection of artistic freedom in theater. Filed in 2016, Palekar's plea challenges existing rules requiring pre-censorship of play scripts, arguing they infringe upon artistic expression and fundamental rights.

Palekar's counsel, Anil Anturkar, has urged the court to address this longstanding issue, emphasizing the actor's age and desire for resolution. Notably, the petition addresses provisions under the Bombay Police Act that allow the police to enforce pre-censorship in the interest of public order and decency.

The legal battle spotlights contrasting regulations, as contemporary shows and series on OTT platforms escape similar scrutiny. As the Court prepares for a December hearing, Palekar's fight underscores a broader debate on creative freedoms within India's theater community.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Bangladesh Intercepts Contraband Poppy Seeds Concealed as Bird Food

Bangladesh Intercepts Contraband Poppy Seeds Concealed as Bird Food

 Bangladesh
2
Saatvik Green Energy Boosts Profit by 36% in High-Growth Phase

Saatvik Green Energy Boosts Profit by 36% in High-Growth Phase

 India
3
Blaze Engulfs Kolkata Shoe Godown, No Casualties Reported

Blaze Engulfs Kolkata Shoe Godown, No Casualties Reported

 India
4
Spacewood Furnishers Secures Rs 300 Crore for Ambitious Expansion

Spacewood Furnishers Secures Rs 300 Crore for Ambitious Expansion

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

From Green to Brown: How Rising Heat Is Turning the World’s Continents to Dust

A Global Blueprint for Adolescent Health: WHO Unveils Competency-Based Framework

Digitalisation Challenges Banks’ Confidence in Long-Term Deposit Stability, Says ECB

Smartphone Sensors and RFID Revolutionize Food Traceability with Real-Time Monitoring

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025