150 Years of 'Vande Mataram': Igniting Nationalism's Flame

Union Home Minister Amit Shah emphasized 'Vande Mataram' as an enduring symbol of nationalism, unity, and energy among Indian youth. The song's 150th anniversary, beginning in November 2025, will be commemorated nationwide, reflecting its significant role in India's freedom movement and continued cultural importance.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 07-11-2025 08:06 IST | Created: 07-11-2025 08:06 IST
Union Home Minister Amit Shah has highlighted the enduring significance of 'Vande Mataram', asserting that the song continues to light the eternal flame of nationalism in the hearts of Indians, offering unity, patriotism, and renewed vigor to the nation's youth.

His message came as the country prepares for the 150th-anniversary celebrations of the national song, spanning from November 7, 2025, to November 7, 2026. Composed by Bankim Chandra Chatterjee and first published in 'Bangadarshan' in 1875, 'Vande Mataram' is more than words; it echoes the soul of India.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will mark the inception of this year-long celebration with events at the Indira Gandhi Indoor Stadium, releasing a commemorative stamp and coin. These festivities honor the song that united the nation during the freedom struggle and continues to inspire pride and unity.

(With inputs from agencies.)

