Vande Mataram: Celebrating 150 Years of Patriotic Resonance

Jharkhand Governor Santosh Kumar Gangwar highlighted the significance of the national song, Vande Mataram, underscoring its embodiment of unwavering patriotism and love for the motherland.

Marking its 150th anniversary, the governor expressed that the song's enduring lines continue to fuel patriotic fervor in hearts nationwide.

BJP leaders across Jharkhand organized various events to commemorate the occasion, with senior party officials, including Ranchi MLA CP Singh, celebrating the song's powerful connection to India's national service and heritage.

(With inputs from agencies.)