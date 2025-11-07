Vande Mataram: Celebrating 150 Years of Patriotic Resonance
Jharkhand Governor Santosh Kumar Gangwar commemorated the 150th anniversary of 'Vande Mataram', emphasizing its embodiment of patriotism. Written by Bankim Chandra Chattopadhyay in 1875, the song continues to ignite patriotic fervor. The BJP marked the occasion with events across Jharkhand, celebrating its enduring national significance.
Jharkhand Governor Santosh Kumar Gangwar highlighted the significance of the national song, Vande Mataram, underscoring its embodiment of unwavering patriotism and love for the motherland.
Marking its 150th anniversary, the governor expressed that the song's enduring lines continue to fuel patriotic fervor in hearts nationwide.
BJP leaders across Jharkhand organized various events to commemorate the occasion, with senior party officials, including Ranchi MLA CP Singh, celebrating the song's powerful connection to India's national service and heritage.
