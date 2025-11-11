Family Urges Privacy as Veteran Actor Dharmendra Recovers
Veteran actor Dharmendra's family reassures the public about his stable condition amidst false reports of his death. Daughter Esha Deol and wife Hema Malini call for media responsibility while emphasizing the need for family privacy. Dharmendra remains under hospital observation in Mumbai.
Veteran actor Dharmendra's family has confirmed that he is stable and recovering, following a series of false reports about his death. The 89-year-old is currently under observation at a Mumbai hospital.
His daughter, Esha Deol, took to Instagram, urging the media to respect their privacy and stop circulating unfounded news. Similarly, his wife, actor-politician Hema Malini, criticized the media for spreading irresponsible information about his health.
Prominent figures, who had posted tributes, have since retracted their statements. Dharmendra continues to receive treatment with his family by his side, along with visits from stars like Salman Khan and Shah Rukh Khan.
