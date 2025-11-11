Family Urges Privacy as Veteran Actor Dharmendra Recovers

Veteran actor Dharmendra's family has confirmed that he is stable and recovering, following a series of false reports about his death. The 89-year-old is currently under observation at a Mumbai hospital.

His daughter, Esha Deol, took to Instagram, urging the media to respect their privacy and stop circulating unfounded news. Similarly, his wife, actor-politician Hema Malini, criticized the media for spreading irresponsible information about his health.

Prominent figures, who had posted tributes, have since retracted their statements. Dharmendra continues to receive treatment with his family by his side, along with visits from stars like Salman Khan and Shah Rukh Khan.

(With inputs from agencies.)