Sardar Patel's Legacy Honoured in Unity March: A Symbol of Unified India

In a spirited tribute, Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav lauded Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel's indispensable role in shaping modern India. Addressing the 'Unity March' at Sardar Patel Park, Yadav emphasized Patel's efforts in integrating princely states into the Indian Union on his 150th birth anniversary.

The event, echoing the theme 'One India - Self-reliant India', featured multiple symbolic acts, including sapling planting and releasing tricolour balloons. Similar marches are being conducted across various parliamentary constituencies in the state to honor Patel's enduring legacy.

State BJP president Hemant Khandelwal reiterated Patel's significance in creating a unified country, while BJP MP Alok Sharma recounted Patel's negotiations to incorporate recalcitrant princely states into the Indian Union, marking steps towards an undivided India.

