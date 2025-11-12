Left Menu

Nurturing India's Research Ecosystem: A Call from N R Narayana Murthy

N R Narayana Murthy stressed the importance of strengthening India's national focus on research to drive global advancements. He advocated for an environment encouraging meritocracy and creativity in research, linking scientific curiosity to societal progress, and highlighted the potential of India as a hub for innovation.

IT industry pioneer N R Narayana Murthy has called for a renewed national focus on research as a pathway to a better future for India and the world. Speaking at the Infosys Prize 2025 announcement, Murthy underscored the importance of creating an aspirational and meritocratic research ecosystem.

Quoting thinkers from Marcus Aurelius to Amartya Sen, Murthy noted that research's success relies on curiosity and perseverance. He cited historical precedents, such as the formation of the US National Science Foundation, as examples of how research fuels scientific and economic progress, emphasizing the need for similar dedication in India.

Advocating for a supportive environment for researchers, Murthy implored India to offer rewarding prospects for scientists and humanists. Such ecosystems, he argued, are crucial for making India a global leader in research and for fulfilling the aspirations of the country's founding leaders.

