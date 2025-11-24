Bollywood Bids Farewell to Legendary Star Dharmendra
Veteran Bollywood actor Dharmendra, aged 89, passed away at his residence in Mumbai. Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath expressed his condolences, noting the actor's death as a significant loss to art and cinema. Dharmendra's storied career included a brief stint in politics.
Bollywood mourns the loss of legendary actor Dharmendra, who passed away at 89 at his residence in Mumbai. Known for his distinguished career in the film industry, Dharmendra was a beloved figure in Indian cinema.
Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath paid tribute to the seasoned actor, emphasizing the impact of his demise on the world of art and cinema. In a heartfelt message, Adityanath expressed his condolences to the grieving family and fans.
Dharmendra's illustrious journey also included a foray into politics in the early 2000s, where he emerged victorious in the Lok Sabha elections from Bikaner as a BJP candidate. His legacy will be cherished by his fans and the film industry alike.
