Farewell to a Cinema Legend: Dharmendra's Enduring Legacy

Union Minister Nitin Gadkari expressed grief over the death of legendary actor Dharmendra, who passed away at 89. Praising Dharmendra's contribution to Hindi cinema, Gadkari acknowledged his humility and influence on film enthusiasts, stressing that the star's legacy will live on perpetually. Condolences were extended to his loved ones.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Nagpur | Updated: 24-11-2025 16:02 IST | Created: 24-11-2025 16:02 IST
Dharmendra
  • Country:
  • India

Union Minister Nitin Gadkari extended his condolences following the passing of Dharmendra, an iconic figure in Indian cinema, who died in Mumbai at 89.

Gadkari highlighted Dharmendra's immense influence on generations through his timeless performances and acknowledged the actor's humility and charisma that captivated many.

Reflecting on this loss, Gadkari noted that Dharmendra's enduring legacy will continue to inspire artists and film lovers for generations. He offered his heartfelt sympathies to Dharmendra's family and fans, underlining the profound impact the actor had on Indian cinema. Om Shanti.

