Deakin University and IICT Forge Landmark Creative Partnership

In a bold move to strengthen international creative collaborations, Deakin University has announced a strategic partnership with the Indian Institute of Creative Technology (IICT) based in Mumbai. This milestone was unveiled during the International Film Festival of India (IFFI) in Goa, in conjunction with a screening of the anthology film 'My Melbourne'.

The partnership is poised to merge Deakin's expertise in digital and creative technologies with India's burgeoning creative scene. Under the leadership of Ms. Ravneet Pawha, this relationship will foster joint programs, research, and innovation, preparing students for emerging opportunities within the creative sector.

The collaboration reflects a dynamic bilateral connection through education and co-production in film and media. Ms. Victoria Duckett highlighted the aim to develop a future-ready creative workforce, aligning Australia's screen production prowess with India's surging creative economy, ultimately enhancing cultural cohesion and industry development.

