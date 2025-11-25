Remembering Dharmendra: A Father Figure to Shah Rukh Khan
Veteran actor Dharmendra, considered a father figure by Shah Rukh Khan, has passed away at 89. His death is a significant loss to the film industry and fans worldwide. Shah Rukh Khan paid heartfelt tributes, reminiscing about Dharmendra's influence and legacy that will endure through his films and family.
- Country:
- India
Legendary actor Dharmendra has passed away at the age of 89, leaving a profound void in the film industry and among his global fanbase. Shah Rukh Khan, who regarded Dharmendra as a father figure, expressed his deep sorrow over the loss, describing it as irreplaceable.
Dharmendra breathed his last at his residence in Juhu after battling a prolonged illness, during which he made several visits to the hospital. His demise marks the end of an era for Indian cinema, where he starred in numerous classics and left an indelible mark.
At the last rites held at Pawan Hans crematorium, Shah Rukh Khan remembered Dharmendra's legacy, highlighting his contributions to cinema and reflecting on their connection. Dharmendra's memorable cameo in Shah Rukh's 2007 movie, 'Om Shanti Om,' is among the cherished moments that fans will remember forever.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Punjab Mourns: Bollywood He-Man Dharmendra's Legacy Lives On
Preserving Legacy: The Spiritual Backbone of Bharatiya Sanskriti
Honoring the Legacy of Guru Tegh Bahadur: A Tribute to Courage and Sacrifice
Delhi Protest Sparks Arrests: A Clash Over Pollution and Maoist Legacy
A Farewell to the Cinematic Legend: Dharmendra's Legacy Lives On