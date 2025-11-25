Left Menu

Sikkim's Press: The Fearless 'Third Eye' Under Chief Minister Tamang

Chief Minister Prem Singh Tamang of Sikkim urged the press to be a fearless, fair, and truthful 'Third Eye,' welcoming criticism as a guide. He emphasized government support for the press through financial aid and recognition, contrasting the current environment with previous tensions under the SDF regime.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Gangtok | Updated: 25-11-2025 17:53 IST | Created: 25-11-2025 17:53 IST
Sikkim's Press: The Fearless 'Third Eye' Under Chief Minister Tamang
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In a strong call for journalistic integrity, Sikkim Chief Minister Prem Singh Tamang urged the state's media to function as a fearless and truthful 'Third Eye.' He emphasized his administration's openness to criticism at a National Press Day event postponed to ensure his attendance.

Highlighting his government's commitment to press freedom, Tamang indirectly criticized the former Sikkim Democratic Front government's strained relations with the media, citing past hostilities towards journalists. The current administration is focused on supporting the press with initiatives ranging from financial help to recognition during COVID-19.

Tamang detailed various measures his government has implemented to bolster the media sector—financial support, facilities like a building for the Press Club, enhanced advertisement rates, and health insurance for journalists—to ensure the press can operate independently and effectively serve society.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Private Firms Propel India's Space-Tech Ambitions

Private Firms Propel India's Space-Tech Ambitions

 India
2
Chennai Honors Postdoctoral Pioneers at Global Innovation Forum

Chennai Honors Postdoctoral Pioneers at Global Innovation Forum

 India
3
Lost at Sea: The Saga of Sam Dela Cruz

Lost at Sea: The Saga of Sam Dela Cruz

 Global
4
Anticipation Builds as Trump Nears Federal Reserve Chair Announcement

Anticipation Builds as Trump Nears Federal Reserve Chair Announcement

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Global inequality deepens as financial literacy fails to keep pace with technology

Equity, not detection, will decide AI’s future in higher education

Turkmenistan at a Turning Point: OECD Calls for Stronger Reforms to Attract Investment

OECD Warns Higher Education Must Redesign Funding Models to Stay Financially Viable

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025