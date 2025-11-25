Sikkim's Press: The Fearless 'Third Eye' Under Chief Minister Tamang

In a strong call for journalistic integrity, Sikkim Chief Minister Prem Singh Tamang urged the state's media to function as a fearless and truthful 'Third Eye.' He emphasized his administration's openness to criticism at a National Press Day event postponed to ensure his attendance.

Highlighting his government's commitment to press freedom, Tamang indirectly criticized the former Sikkim Democratic Front government's strained relations with the media, citing past hostilities towards journalists. The current administration is focused on supporting the press with initiatives ranging from financial help to recognition during COVID-19.

Tamang detailed various measures his government has implemented to bolster the media sector—financial support, facilities like a building for the Press Club, enhanced advertisement rates, and health insurance for journalists—to ensure the press can operate independently and effectively serve society.

