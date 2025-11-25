Sikkim's Press: The Fearless 'Third Eye' Under Chief Minister Tamang
Chief Minister Prem Singh Tamang of Sikkim urged the press to be a fearless, fair, and truthful 'Third Eye,' welcoming criticism as a guide. He emphasized government support for the press through financial aid and recognition, contrasting the current environment with previous tensions under the SDF regime.
- Country:
- India
In a strong call for journalistic integrity, Sikkim Chief Minister Prem Singh Tamang urged the state's media to function as a fearless and truthful 'Third Eye.' He emphasized his administration's openness to criticism at a National Press Day event postponed to ensure his attendance.
Highlighting his government's commitment to press freedom, Tamang indirectly criticized the former Sikkim Democratic Front government's strained relations with the media, citing past hostilities towards journalists. The current administration is focused on supporting the press with initiatives ranging from financial help to recognition during COVID-19.
Tamang detailed various measures his government has implemented to bolster the media sector—financial support, facilities like a building for the Press Club, enhanced advertisement rates, and health insurance for journalists—to ensure the press can operate independently and effectively serve society.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Controversial Exit: GHF Ceases Operations Amid Criticism and Uncertainty
Trump's Criticism Sends Tegna Shares Tumbling Amid Nexstar Deal Talks
Controversial Gaza Humanitarian Foundation Ceases Operations Amid Criticism
Chhattisgarh Schools Tasked with Stray Dog Monitoring Amidst Opposition Criticism
Subdued COP30 Climate Agreement Faces Criticism