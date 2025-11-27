Left Menu

Odisha Celebrates Its Artistic Maestros: Awards Announced by Sangeet Natak Akademi

The Odisha Sangeet Natak Akademi awarded Rs 2.5 crore to 134 artistes for their impact on state art and culture. Six received the Kabi Samrat Upendra Bhanja Samman. Awards span three years from 2023, with cash prizes varying by award type. Minister Suraj praised their contributions.

The prestigious Odisha Sangeet Natak Akademi has disbursed Rs 2.5 crore in awards to 134 distinguished artistes, an official statement announced Thursday. This significant move honors the invaluable contributions to Odisha's art and culture scene.

Among the awardees, six individuals were bestowed with the coveted Kabi Samrat Upendra Bhanja Samman during a ceremony held on Wednesday. This accolade marks the highest recognition of the Akademi for the years starting from 2023. Awardees include Dr Pranab Kishore Pattnayak and Badal Shikdar for 2023, Mohini Mohan Pattnayak and Sudhakar Sahu for 2024, and Ghanshyam Panda and Bhagabat Pradhan for 2025.

Each recipient of the Samman received Rs 5 lakh, while those honored in Hindustani Vocal Music were given Rs 2.5 lakh. Under the state culture department's aegis, Upayana awardees received Rs 1 lakh each, and recipients of the Kabichandra Kalicharan Yuva Pratibha Samman were awarded Rs 50,000. State Culture Minister Suryabanshi Suraj praised the artists, affirming their role in elevating Odisha's cultural heritage globally.

(With inputs from agencies.)

