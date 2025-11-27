AI Meets Human Expertise: Revolutionizing Research at GRC 2025
Editage, a leader in AI and expert solutions, highlighted its role in enhancing research quality and grant management at the Global Research Council 2025 Asia Pacific Meeting. Focusing on AI and human collaboration, the event emphasized diversity, equity, and inclusion, fostering discussions on AI's role in science funding.
Editage, a prominent player in AI and expert solutions, showcased its innovations at the Global Research Council 2025 Asia Pacific Meeting, held in Jakarta.
The event, co-hosted by Indonesia's National Research and Innovation Agency and Singapore's National Research Foundation, united global funders, policymakers, and academics.
Editage's panel on 'Funding Science in the Age of AI' addressed the balance between AI and human judgment, advocating for ethical AI integration in academia.
