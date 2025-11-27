Left Menu

AI Meets Human Expertise: Revolutionizing Research at GRC 2025

Editage, a leader in AI and expert solutions, highlighted its role in enhancing research quality and grant management at the Global Research Council 2025 Asia Pacific Meeting. Focusing on AI and human collaboration, the event emphasized diversity, equity, and inclusion, fostering discussions on AI's role in science funding.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 27-11-2025 11:48 IST | Created: 27-11-2025 11:48 IST
AI Meets Human Expertise: Revolutionizing Research at GRC 2025
  • Country:
  • India

Editage, a prominent player in AI and expert solutions, showcased its innovations at the Global Research Council 2025 Asia Pacific Meeting, held in Jakarta.

The event, co-hosted by Indonesia's National Research and Innovation Agency and Singapore's National Research Foundation, united global funders, policymakers, and academics.

Editage's panel on 'Funding Science in the Age of AI' addressed the balance between AI and human judgment, advocating for ethical AI integration in academia.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Ruling National Conference Strategizes Amidst Internal Tensions

Ruling National Conference Strategizes Amidst Internal Tensions

 India
2
India Wins Bid to Host 2030 Centenary Commonwealth Games

India Wins Bid to Host 2030 Centenary Commonwealth Games

 India
3
David Beckham Champions New Age Learning in India

David Beckham Champions New Age Learning in India

 Global
4

Manishkumar Jain Takes Helm of Equirus Finance

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Can AI ever be conscious? New research lays out most powerful arguments against it

Green taxes boost production but hurt renewable energy access in Africa

Modern AI models may hold key to understanding how brain actually learns

Technology investments fail without strong organizational values

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025