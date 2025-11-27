Sacred Ghee Controversy: TTD's Battle Against Misinformation

In a significant move, YSRCP Rajya Sabha MP Y V Subba Reddy announced his intention to seek judicial intervention from the Supreme Court to combat what he describes as a 'misinformation campaign' concerning alleged use of adulterated ghee in the revered Tirupati laddu prasadam.

Accusations have surfaced, allegedly painting a misleading picture regarding the integrity of the Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams (TTD). Despite an ongoing Special Investigation Team's probe, unverified claims continue to tarnish the TTD's reputation, fueled by selective leaks of speculative data, according to Reddy.

The former TTD Chairman emphasized the need for responsible journalism and has urged all parties, including media and government, to avoid disseminating unverified information. This development underscores tensions between Reddy's party and previous administrations, with allegations of financial impropriety and a call for transparency on ghee quality over a decade.

