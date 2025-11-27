Left Menu

Honoring the Living Spirit: Chief Minister Pushkar Dhami's Journey

Uttarakhand Governor released two books on Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami's life and achievements, highlighting his leadership, resilience, and humility. The books, authored by Sambhavna Pant, explore Dhami's journey from his challenging childhood to his impactful governance. The release event celebrated Dhami's decisive contributions to Uttarakhand's development.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Dehradun | Updated: 27-11-2025 22:58 IST | Created: 27-11-2025 22:58 IST
On Thursday, the Governor of Uttarakhand, Lieutenant General Gurmeet Singh (Retd.), unveiled two compelling books spotlighting the life and achievements of Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami. The event, held at Raj Bhavan, saw the release of 'Pushkar Dhami: The Living Heat of the Himalayas' and 'Pushkar Dhami: The Vibrant Heat of the Himalayas'.

The ceremony was graced by notable figures such as Kalki Peethadhishwar Acharya Pramod Krishnam Maharaj, Swami Chidanand Saraswati Maharaj of Parmarth Niketan Rishikesh, and the former Uttarakhand chief minister Bhagat Singh Koshyari. The Governor commended the author, Sambhavna Pant, for vividly portraying Dhami's evolution from a challenging childhood to a prominent state leader.

The books delve into Dhami's imbibed ideals from influential family figures, leading to historic achievements under his leadership. Highlighting Dhami's decisive actions during state disasters and his commitment to improving law and order, the books present a narrative of perseverance and dedication. Chief Minister Dhami also recounted personal stories, reflecting his journey and dedication to society.

