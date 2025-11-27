Honoring the Living Spirit: Chief Minister Pushkar Dhami's Journey

On Thursday, the Governor of Uttarakhand, Lieutenant General Gurmeet Singh (Retd.), unveiled two compelling books spotlighting the life and achievements of Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami. The event, held at Raj Bhavan, saw the release of 'Pushkar Dhami: The Living Heat of the Himalayas' and 'Pushkar Dhami: The Vibrant Heat of the Himalayas'.

The ceremony was graced by notable figures such as Kalki Peethadhishwar Acharya Pramod Krishnam Maharaj, Swami Chidanand Saraswati Maharaj of Parmarth Niketan Rishikesh, and the former Uttarakhand chief minister Bhagat Singh Koshyari. The Governor commended the author, Sambhavna Pant, for vividly portraying Dhami's evolution from a challenging childhood to a prominent state leader.

The books delve into Dhami's imbibed ideals from influential family figures, leading to historic achievements under his leadership. Highlighting Dhami's decisive actions during state disasters and his commitment to improving law and order, the books present a narrative of perseverance and dedication. Chief Minister Dhami also recounted personal stories, reflecting his journey and dedication to society.