Adityanath Advocates Vigilance for Protection of Sanatan Dharma and Indian Unity

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has stressed the necessity of protecting Sanatan Dharma as vital for the preservation of India and global humanity. Speaking in Haryana, he urged vigilance against forces wishing to weaken society through drugs and religious conversion.

At a gathering in Kablana village, Adityanath linked the protection of Sanatan Dharma to maintaining the legacy of the animate and inanimate world. He referenced the symbolic hoisting of the saffron Dharmadhwaj by Prime Minister Modi atop the Ram temple, signifying Sanatan pride.

Highlighting Haryana's progress under Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini, Adityanath spoke of the state's development. He warned of threats emerging through conversion and drug use, appealing to revered Nath sect saints to champion the fight against these issues.

