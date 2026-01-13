Uncle Peter's Pancakes: Revolutionizing Pancake Culture in India, Celebrates Over 100 Outlets

India's leading pancake chain, Uncle Peter's Pancakes, marks a significant achievement with the expansion to more than 100 outlets across the nation. Founded in Bangalore in 2019, the brand has swiftly transformed from a single outlet to a network spanning over 40 cities, capturing the hearts of Indian consumers with its innovative menu.

The brand's core, built around pancakes, extends to an array of offerings including waffles, shakes, and specialty coffee, aiming to cater to diverse taste preferences. This growth is driven by a robust franchise-led model, promoting rapid scalability and uniformity in quality and service across all locations.

With an additional 50 outlets in the pipeline, Uncle Peter's Pancakes plans to further penetrate both metropolitan and emerging markets, introducing tech-enhanced experiences and expanding its menu to remain at the forefront of India's fast-paced F&B sector. Their commitment to quality and customer satisfaction continues to fuel their nationwide recognition and success.

(With inputs from agencies.)