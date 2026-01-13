Left Menu

Uncle Peter's Pancakes: Revolutionizing Pancake Culture in India, Celebrates Over 100 Outlets

Uncle Peter’s Pancakes, a leading pancake-focused QSR brand in India, celebrates a major milestone with over 100 operational outlets nationwide. Originating in Bangalore, the brand rapidly expanded through a franchise model, offering an extensive menu and maintaining consistent quality and service across all locations.

Devdiscourse News Desk | India | Updated: 13-01-2026 17:14 IST | Created: 13-01-2026 17:14 IST
Uncle Peter's Pancakes: Revolutionizing Pancake Culture in India, Celebrates Over 100 Outlets
  • Country:
  • United States

India's leading pancake chain, Uncle Peter's Pancakes, marks a significant achievement with the expansion to more than 100 outlets across the nation. Founded in Bangalore in 2019, the brand has swiftly transformed from a single outlet to a network spanning over 40 cities, capturing the hearts of Indian consumers with its innovative menu.

The brand's core, built around pancakes, extends to an array of offerings including waffles, shakes, and specialty coffee, aiming to cater to diverse taste preferences. This growth is driven by a robust franchise-led model, promoting rapid scalability and uniformity in quality and service across all locations.

With an additional 50 outlets in the pipeline, Uncle Peter's Pancakes plans to further penetrate both metropolitan and emerging markets, introducing tech-enhanced experiences and expanding its menu to remain at the forefront of India's fast-paced F&B sector. Their commitment to quality and customer satisfaction continues to fuel their nationwide recognition and success.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
JPMorgan Chase Defies Expectations: A Financial Resilience in Volatile Markets

JPMorgan Chase Defies Expectations: A Financial Resilience in Volatile Marke...

 Global
2
ICICI Lombard Faces Earnings Decline Despite Income Surge

ICICI Lombard Faces Earnings Decline Despite Income Surge

 India
3
Historic Change: France's Iconic Agriculture Show Goes Cow-Free

Historic Change: France's Iconic Agriculture Show Goes Cow-Free

 France
4
Delhi Assembly Urgency: Sikh Guru Anniversary Debate Sparks Police Probe

Delhi Assembly Urgency: Sikh Guru Anniversary Debate Sparks Police Probe

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rethinking SDG priorities as 2030 approaches

Unchecked AI growth could deepen climate chaos

AI and AR form powerful engagement loop in global e-commerce platforms

Algorithm-led healthcare forces rethink of consent, accountability, and diagnosis

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026