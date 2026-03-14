Punjab is destroyed due to drugs, debt, religious conversion, corruption and gangsters. Industries are leaving: Shah.
PTI | Chandigarh | Updated: 14-03-2026 14:09 IST | Created: 14-03-2026 14:09 IST
- Country:
- India
Punjab is destroyed due to drugs, debt, religious conversion, corruption and gangsters. Industries are leaving: Shah.
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