Chhattisgarh's Leap into Global Cinema: Foundation Laid for International Film City

Chhattisgarh is set to become a new center for cinema and cultural industries as Chief Minister Vishnu Deo Sai inaugurated the foundation stone of the Chitrotpala International Film City in Naya Raipur. The ceremony, attended by senior officials and industry representatives, marked a significant milestone in the state's push towards creative development.

The ambitious project, spearheaded by Tarun Rathi and developed by Rajnandini Entertainment Ltd and Indradeep Infra Ltd., is positioned to be India's first world-class, fully equipped Film City. Located on a 95-acre site under the Ministry of Tourism's Special Assistance Scheme, it seeks to integrate film production with cultural and exhibition facilities, aiming to support filmmakers, entrepreneurs, and artisans both locally and nationally.

As excitement builds within the industry, discussions are underway for potential future film shoots, such as Golmaal 5. The involvement of India Exposition Mart Limited and the Export Promotion Council for Handicrafts will ensure a robust infrastructure supporting local talent. Chief Minister Sai emphasised the project's role in taking local stories to global audiences, backed by government support of Rs 150 crore initially, and expanding to Rs 250-300 crore.