Left Menu

Chhattisgarh's Leap into Global Cinema: Foundation Laid for International Film City

Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Vishnu Deo Sai has initiated the creation of the Chitrotpala International Film City at Naya Raipur. This project, India's first world-class Film City, aims to transform the state into a focal point for cinema, culture, and creative industries, with support from renowned filmmaker Anil Sharma.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 24-01-2026 20:30 IST | Created: 24-01-2026 20:30 IST
Chhattisgarh's Leap into Global Cinema: Foundation Laid for International Film City
Chhattisgarh CM lays foundation stone for Chitrotpala Film City (Image source/CMO) . Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Chhattisgarh is set to become a new center for cinema and cultural industries as Chief Minister Vishnu Deo Sai inaugurated the foundation stone of the Chitrotpala International Film City in Naya Raipur. The ceremony, attended by senior officials and industry representatives, marked a significant milestone in the state's push towards creative development.

The ambitious project, spearheaded by Tarun Rathi and developed by Rajnandini Entertainment Ltd and Indradeep Infra Ltd., is positioned to be India's first world-class, fully equipped Film City. Located on a 95-acre site under the Ministry of Tourism's Special Assistance Scheme, it seeks to integrate film production with cultural and exhibition facilities, aiming to support filmmakers, entrepreneurs, and artisans both locally and nationally.

As excitement builds within the industry, discussions are underway for potential future film shoots, such as Golmaal 5. The involvement of India Exposition Mart Limited and the Export Promotion Council for Handicrafts will ensure a robust infrastructure supporting local talent. Chief Minister Sai emphasised the project's role in taking local stories to global audiences, backed by government support of Rs 150 crore initially, and expanding to Rs 250-300 crore.

TRENDING

1
Unseasonal Snow and Rain Bring Relief and Chaos Across North India

Unseasonal Snow and Rain Bring Relief and Chaos Across North India

 India
2
HIMBUS Card Mandate Lifted for Himachal Police

HIMBUS Card Mandate Lifted for Himachal Police

 India
3
ICAR Reviews 15 Years of NICRA, Launches Climate Adaptation Atlas in Agriculture

ICAR Reviews 15 Years of NICRA, Launches Climate Adaptation Atlas in Agricul...

 India
4
Former Chhattisgarh CM Bhupesh Baghel to Face Trial in 2017 Sleaze Video Case

Former Chhattisgarh CM Bhupesh Baghel to Face Trial in 2017 Sleaze Video Cas...

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI-driven systems offer breakthrough for global plastic recycling challenges

Positive attitudes, minimal impact: Why HRIS falls short in practice

Energy-efficient AI can deliver real-time waste sorting

Future of cyber defense depends on human-guided AI, not full automation

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026