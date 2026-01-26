Gujarat's Vibrant Republic Day Tableau Honors Freedom Icon Bhikhaji Cama
Gujarat's Republic Day tableau celebrated the 150th anniversary of 'Vande Mataram', featuring Bhikhaji Cama who symbolized India's revolutionary spirit abroad. The float depicted the evolution of the Indian flag and the influence of Swadeshi ideologies, highlighting a legacy intertwined with India's struggle for self-reliance and freedom.
During the Republic Day parade, Gujarat's tableau, commemorating 150 years of 'Vande Mataram', paid homage to Bhikhaji Cama, a significant figure in India's freedom movement. Known for taking India's message of independence abroad, Cama was a pivotal voice in advocating for the country's sovereignty.
The tableau showcased Cama holding the Vande Mataram flag, which she first unfurled in Paris in 1907. It highlighted the flag's journey through history, including the Swadeshi movement, culminating in its current form adopted in 1947.
Folk artists performed to the tune of 'Kasumbi No Rang', adding patriotic fervor while celebrating the continued inspiration drawn from India's freedom fighters and the emphasis on a self-reliant nation.
