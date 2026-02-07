Tragedy Strikes as Online Obsession Leads to Triple Suicide in Ghaziabad

An investigation into the tragic suicide of three minor sisters in Ghaziabad reveals that their father's decision to confiscate their phones contributed to their depression. Police sources indicate that the girls were heavily influenced by Korean culture, engaging in online games and conversations with Korean friends.

Authorities report that the father, Chetan Kumar, had sold their phones. On the night of the tragedy, the sisters attempted to use their mother's phone but couldn't access the Korean app. Forensic teams have yet to find any digital traces, and the case's focus remains on verifying the father's claims of an online gaming obsession.

Additional inquiries have unveiled a complex family dynamic, with Kumar having three wives who are biological sisters. This family discord reportedly influenced the sisters' actions. As the investigation continues, police are awaiting forensic reports and examining the sold phones to gain further insights.

