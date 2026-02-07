Tragedy Strikes as Online Obsession Leads to Triple Suicide in Ghaziabad
The suicide of three sisters in Ghaziabad has been linked to their father confiscating their phones due to their obsession with Korean culture. Unable to access their Korean friends and apps, the sisters took a drastic step. The case is under investigation, focusing on family dynamics and online behavior.
- Country:
- India
An investigation into the tragic suicide of three minor sisters in Ghaziabad reveals that their father's decision to confiscate their phones contributed to their depression. Police sources indicate that the girls were heavily influenced by Korean culture, engaging in online games and conversations with Korean friends.
Authorities report that the father, Chetan Kumar, had sold their phones. On the night of the tragedy, the sisters attempted to use their mother's phone but couldn't access the Korean app. Forensic teams have yet to find any digital traces, and the case's focus remains on verifying the father's claims of an online gaming obsession.
Additional inquiries have unveiled a complex family dynamic, with Kumar having three wives who are biological sisters. This family discord reportedly influenced the sisters' actions. As the investigation continues, police are awaiting forensic reports and examining the sold phones to gain further insights.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
The Sabarimala Gold Mystery: Political Allegations and Investigations
Tragic Accident in West Delhi Sparks Investigation
Puerto Rico Voting Machine Investigation: Allegations, Controversies, and Insights
Ex-Norwegian PM Thorbjoern Jagland Under Investigation for Corruption Ties to Epstein
Justice on Fast Track: SIT Concludes Murder Investigation in Three Days