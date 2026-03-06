Chiraiya: A Mirror to Societal Silence

Actor Divya Dutta will star in 'Chiraiya', a drama series debuting on JioHotstar on March 20. Produced by SVF Entertainment and directed by Shashant Shah, the series also features Sanjay Mishra. It tackles the critical issue of marital rape in India, aiming to provoke thought and encourage societal change.

Shashant Shah described directing 'Chiraiya' as an emotionally challenging journey, emphasizing everyday silences over extreme scenes. He aimed to handle the subject with sensitivity and authenticity, avoiding sensationalism. The series holds up a mirror to societal norms, urging reflection rather than judgment.

Divya Dutta, portraying Kamlesh, hopes the series prompts viewers to rethink accepted norms. Her character's introspective journey against familial and societal pressures reflects realities often unspoken in households. JioHotstar's Alok Jain highlights 'Chiraiya's' focus on honest storytelling, addressing crucial social issues thoughtfully.