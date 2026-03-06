Left Menu

Empowering Women: Airbnb's Role in Shaping Indian Travel Trends

Nearly 30% of Airbnb hosts in India are women, significantly contributing to hospitality and local economies. Indian women travelers favor domestic hotspots like Goa and international sites such as Dubai. Airbnb initiatives like the Entrepreneurship Academy support women in building sustainable livelihoods, enhancing travel experiences, and boosting community development.

Updated: 06-03-2026 14:25 IST
Empowering Women: Airbnb's Role in Shaping Indian Travel Trends
Airbnb has revealed that women constitute almost 30% of its host community in India, bringing significant contributions to the hospitality sector. In recognition of International Women's Day, the company celebrates the influence of women hosts, who excel in delivering remarkable guest experiences and fostering local tourism.

Indian women travelers have shown a preference for duo and group trips, frequently exploring destinations like Dubai and Goa. Notably, both established and emerging sites are seeing increased interest, reflecting a trend towards culturally rich, experience-led journeys that bolster local communities.

Airbnb continues its commitment to empowering women through initiatives such as the Airbnb Entrepreneurship Academy in Goa. These programs provide essential skills for homestay entrepreneurs, with a focus on empowering women to create sustainable livelihoods. Such efforts help stimulate local economies and advance opportunities for women on a broader scale.

