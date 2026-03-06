Empowering Women: Airbnb's Role in Shaping Indian Travel Trends

Airbnb has revealed that women constitute almost 30% of its host community in India, bringing significant contributions to the hospitality sector. In recognition of International Women's Day, the company celebrates the influence of women hosts, who excel in delivering remarkable guest experiences and fostering local tourism.

Indian women travelers have shown a preference for duo and group trips, frequently exploring destinations like Dubai and Goa. Notably, both established and emerging sites are seeing increased interest, reflecting a trend towards culturally rich, experience-led journeys that bolster local communities.

Airbnb continues its commitment to empowering women through initiatives such as the Airbnb Entrepreneurship Academy in Goa. These programs provide essential skills for homestay entrepreneurs, with a focus on empowering women to create sustainable livelihoods. Such efforts help stimulate local economies and advance opportunities for women on a broader scale.