Ram Gopal Varma Announces 'Sarkar 4' Amidst Cinematic Reflections
Filmmaker Ram Gopal Varma has announced plans for 'Sarkar 4', the fourth installment of his political crime thriller series. Present at the Red Lorry Film Festival, Varma also discussed his upcoming project, 'Syndicate', and reflected on the creative highs and lows of his career in Hindi cinema.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 13-03-2026 17:41 IST | Created: 13-03-2026 17:41 IST
- Country:
- India
Ram Gopal Varma, known for his pioneering work in Indian cinema, revealed at the Red Lorry Film Festival that he is developing 'Sarkar 4', the latest entry in his celebrated political crime thriller series.
While attending a screening of 'Shiva' at the festival, Varma also shared preliminary details about 'Syndicate', another anticipated thriller he is working on, which aims to push creative boundaries.
Reflecting on his journey, Varma candidly discussed his artistic integrity and past cinematic triumphs, while acknowledging career challenges and his aversion to conventional filmmaking patterns.
(With inputs from agencies.)
