Serenading Nights: Classical Melodies at Nehru Park
The New Delhi Municipal Council is set to host free classical music concerts at Nehru Park on March 14 and 15, featuring renowned artists. This initiative, in collaboration with SPIC MACAY and SRF Foundation, aims to promote Indian art and culture in an open, public setting.
Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 13-03-2026 19:42 IST | Created: 13-03-2026 19:42 IST
- Country:
- India
The New Delhi Municipal Council will host classical music concerts at Nehru Park on March 14 and 15 as part of their 'Music in the Park' series.
Organized in collaboration with SPIC MACAY and the SRF Foundation, the events aim to introduce classical music into public spaces, highlighting India's rich cultural heritage.
Renowned artists such as Carnatic vocalist Sanjay Subrahmanyan and Hindustani flautist Rakesh Chaurasia will perform free for the public, marking an effort to foster appreciation of classical traditions in the capital city.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
New Delhi Governor Sandhu's Proactive Start
India Dominates at New Delhi 2026 World Para Athletics Grand Prix
New Delhi 2026: A Championship for Global Para Athletics Growth
Spiritual and Political Confluence: A Blessing in New Delhi
India Hosts Exciting New Delhi World Para Athletics Grand Prix 2026