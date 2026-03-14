Kataria Jewellers: Expanding the Reach of Elegance
Kataria Jewellers expands into Rajasthan, aligning with its vision to become a nationally recognized brand. The new stores aim to match the cultural richness of Rajasthan with an aspirational retail experience. The expansion is part of a broader strategy to enhance manufacturing, design, and customer engagement capabilities.
- Country:
- India
Mumbai, March 14, 2026: Kataria Jewellers is stepping onto a larger stage, having cemented its reputation in Central India with flagship stores in Ratlam and Indore. The jewellery giant is now set to make its mark in Rajasthan, aiming to attract a clientele that appreciates luxury.
Yash Kataria, at the helm of this expansion, emphasizes that it's about crafting inspiring spaces. Recognizing Rajasthan as a culturally vibrant market that values jewellery, Kataria underscores the importance of creating retail environments that are both aspirational and personal.
The move also aligns with Kataria Jewellers' broader vision to strengthen its manufacturing and design capabilities, while enhancing customer experiences. In parallel with business growth, the company remains committed to community welfare initiatives, further ingraining itself in both Madhya Pradesh and Rajasthan's social landscapes.
(With inputs from agencies.)
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