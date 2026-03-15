In a cinematic first, the Chinese film 'Scare Out,' directed by Oscar-nominated Zhang Yimou, has received backing from China's Ministry of State Security. Released during the Chinese New Year, the movie is a thrilling portrayal of espionage and patriotism, urging citizens to remain vigilant in national security efforts.

'Scare Out' dramatizes the hunt for a mole within China's intelligence agency, a storyline that aligns with the Ministry's recent push to involve the public in counterespionage activities. The film's release marks a shift toward transparency and engagement, as the MSS aims to make national security a collective responsibility.

Aired internationally, 'Scare Out' has already grossed significant profits and sparked conversation. The film is set against a backdrop of U.S. efforts to recruit Chinese informants, underscoring its geopolitical undertones. Critics note that such state-backed cinema highlights China's complex relationship with the West and aims to foster internal unity.