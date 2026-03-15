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China's 'Scare Out': A Spy Movie With Real-World Impact

The Chinese movie 'Scare Out,' directed by Zhang Yimou, marks a unique collaboration with China's Ministry of State Security. The film aims to engage citizens in national security and features a plot about a mole in the intelligence agency. It's seen as a tool for public mobilization and education.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Washington DC | Updated: 15-03-2026 10:24 IST | Created: 15-03-2026 10:24 IST
China's 'Scare Out': A Spy Movie With Real-World Impact
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In a cinematic first, the Chinese film 'Scare Out,' directed by Oscar-nominated Zhang Yimou, has received backing from China's Ministry of State Security. Released during the Chinese New Year, the movie is a thrilling portrayal of espionage and patriotism, urging citizens to remain vigilant in national security efforts.

'Scare Out' dramatizes the hunt for a mole within China's intelligence agency, a storyline that aligns with the Ministry's recent push to involve the public in counterespionage activities. The film's release marks a shift toward transparency and engagement, as the MSS aims to make national security a collective responsibility.

Aired internationally, 'Scare Out' has already grossed significant profits and sparked conversation. The film is set against a backdrop of U.S. efforts to recruit Chinese informants, underscoring its geopolitical undertones. Critics note that such state-backed cinema highlights China's complex relationship with the West and aims to foster internal unity.

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