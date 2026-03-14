India's Strategic Moves Amid West Asia Crisis: Strengthening Oil Security and Export Resilience

Union Minister Piyush Goyal affirmed India's robust preparedness to tackle disruptions in crude oil and fuel supplies, as the ongoing West Asia crisis affects global shipping routes and gas shipments.

Speaking at the CNBC-TV India Business Leaders Awards 2026, Goyal assured that India has ample oil stocks and highlighted the government's proactive measures, such as boosting kerosene production to provide alternative options amid potential LPG supply delays.

The Minister emphasized India's efforts to diversify energy sources from countries like Canada, the US, and Russia, while engaging exporters with a concrete agenda for support, ensuring long-term economic resilience despite current geopolitical challenges.

(With inputs from agencies.)