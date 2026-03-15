Gen Z: Shaping India's Consumer Landscape by 2030
By 2030, Gen Z will account for 27% of India's population with a consumption potential of USD 1.3 trillion. Redseer Strategy Consultants' report highlights this generation's emphasis on experiences, sustainability, and digital convenience, reshaping consumer sectors such as beauty, fashion, and fitness.
- Country:
- India
Gen Z is poised to reshape India's consumer markets by 2030, accounting for 27% of the population and commanding USD 1.3 trillion in consumption, a report from Redseer Strategy Consultants reveals.
This demographic, born between 1997 and 2012, prioritizes value-driven choices over traditional brand loyalty, steering consumer trends towards experiences, sustainability, and digital convenience. Fast fashion, beauty, and fitness industries are distinctly impacted.
Their significant engagement with the beauty sector, including gender-neutral trends, and the burgeoning influence in fitness and fashion, underscores Gen Z's transformative influence on India's consumer landscape. By 2030, they are expected to drive USD 40 billion in fitness consumption alone.
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