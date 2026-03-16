Triumphs and Tributes: A Night at the Oscars

In a night filled with emotion and celebration, the 98th Academy Awards marked significant milestones for filmmakers Paul Thomas Anderson and Ryan Coogler, who each claimed their first Oscars. The ceremony paid homage to Hollywood stalwarts such as Robert Redford, Diane Keaton, and Rob Reiner.

Anderson's 'One Battle After Another' emerged as a major winner, with accolades for best picture, best casting, and best supporting actor for Sean Penn. Despite his absence, Penn's win marked another triumph in his illustrious career. Meanwhile, Ryan Coogler's 'Sinners' secured the best original screenplay, showcasing fresh talent in the industry.

Netflix's 'KPop Demon Hunters' took home the best animated feature, further solidifying the streaming giant's influence in filmmaking. Host Conan O'Brien infused the event with humor amidst political undertones, emphasizing a global unity through film. Tributes to industry legends highlighted a night of nostalgia and hope for the future of cinema.

(With inputs from agencies.)