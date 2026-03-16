India's Youth: Balancing Tech Prowess with Human Sensitivity

Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha stressed the dual need for technological advancement and human sensitivity in building a better society during a recent event. Speaking at the unveiling of a bust of Maharaja Ranbir Singh at the Central Sanskrit University, Sinha emphasized the role of India's youth in shaping a morally and intellectually rich global community.

The Lieutenant Governor called upon the young generation to strive for the enrichment of India's and the world's moral and intellectual consciousness. Renaming the university's Jammu campus as Shri Maharaja Ranbir Singh Campus, Sinha underscored India's commitment to world peace and shared prosperity, driven by human welfare.

Highlighting India's historical balance of science and culture, Sinha vowed to support the establishment of cultural educational institutions such as gurukuls and Sanskrit and Ved pathshalas in the region. He advocated for a society where technology and compassion coexist to ensure unity and universal peace.

(With inputs from agencies.)