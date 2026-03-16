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New Federation Demands Census Recognition for Nomadic Tribes

A national federation for denotified, nomadic, and semi-nomadic tribes has called for a separate column in the 2027 Census. They demand recognition for policy-making and propose a democratic movement if ignored. The federation aims to enhance the socio-economic status of these communities.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 16-03-2026 21:38 IST | Created: 16-03-2026 21:38 IST
New Federation Demands Census Recognition for Nomadic Tribes
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  • India

In a bid to secure recognition and rights, representatives of denotified, nomadic, and semi-nomadic tribes announced the creation of a national federation on Monday. This new entity aims to advocate for a separate column in the 2027 Census to address community-specific issues.

With delegates from 22 states participating in a council meeting held on March 14-15, the newly formed 'Denotified and Nomadic Tribes Federation of India' seeks to unify grassroots organisations. The federation plans to voice concerns over identity, rights, and socio-economic challenges at the national level.

Leaders emphasized that proper census recognition is crucial for effective policy-making that addresses their needs. They also called for political representation, land rights, and a dedicated budget for community development, stressing their demand is not for charity but for recognition and justice.

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